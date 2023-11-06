Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 328,327 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2023

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,241.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,922,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,010,580.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,039,796.11.
  • On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,411,181.25.
  • On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 442,106 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,776,425.68.
  • On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $177,990.50.
  • On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 362,836 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,401,974.32.
  • On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 127,905 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $849,289.20.
  • On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 213,755 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,946.65.
  • On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 208,037 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,776.78.
  • On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $743,315.73.
  • On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,604 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $1,188,312.36.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,473. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 724,413 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 492,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.