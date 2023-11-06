Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 328,327 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,241.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,922,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,010,580.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,039,796.11.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,411,181.25.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 442,106 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,776,425.68.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $177,990.50.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 362,836 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,401,974.32.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 127,905 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $849,289.20.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 213,755 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,946.65.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 208,037 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,776.78.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 108,831 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $743,315.73.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,604 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $1,188,312.36.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,473. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 724,413 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 492,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

