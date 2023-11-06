Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.72

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7208 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

SBR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.47. 145,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 967.64% and a net margin of 96.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

