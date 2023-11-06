Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.72

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7208 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.
Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance
SBR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.47. 145,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $91.10.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 967.64% and a net margin of 96.95%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
