Safe Price Hits $3.00 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00008597 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $62.58 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00146382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00040349 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00024601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00492417 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

