Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $62.58 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Safe has a market capitalization of $62.58 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00008581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00145996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039942 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00492417 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars.

