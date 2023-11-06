Seele-N Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $377,580.06 and $100.06 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001559 USD and is up 6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $543.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

