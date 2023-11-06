Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.90 EPS.
Sempra Trading Up 0.4 %
SRE opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.05.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
