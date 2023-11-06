Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.90 EPS.

Sempra Trading Up 0.4 %

SRE opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

