Shentu Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $48.49 million and $2.86 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 126,737,589 coins and its circulating supply is 96,299,200 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

