Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,441. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $232.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 251.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

