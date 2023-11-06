SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $306.45 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $306.45 million and approximately $38.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,884.67 or 1.00069328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24280874 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $42,133,733.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

