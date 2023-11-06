SingularityNET Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41.20 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $305.51 million and approximately $41.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,895.59 or 1.00042612 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25149203 USD and is up 9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $44,757,904.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.