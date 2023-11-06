Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,830 ($46.61) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.17% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,100 ($37.72) to GBX 3,200 ($38.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
