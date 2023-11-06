SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 7.5%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 33,639,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 40,417,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,195,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

