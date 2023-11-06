Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $94.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,002.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 14,288 shares of company stock worth $521,020 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

