Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend by an average of 29.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 99.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.

NYSE SCCO opened at $74.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Southern Copper by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

