Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 8.9%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.88. 16,518,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 22,182,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

