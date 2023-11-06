SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $52,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,722,000 after buying an additional 1,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 1,819,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.04. 1,712,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,646. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.