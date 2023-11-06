Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.39) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($11.93) to GBX 990 ($12.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 974 ($11.85).
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
