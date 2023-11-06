Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.39) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($11.93) to GBX 990 ($12.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 974 ($11.85).

Shares of LON:STAN traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting GBX 632.60 ($7.70). 4,947,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,404. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 548.60 ($6.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 719.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 691.25.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

