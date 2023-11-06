StockNews.com Lowers Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Sell

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.01. 265,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $688.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $49.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

In related news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $151,835.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

