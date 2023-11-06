StockNews.com Lowers Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Hold

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OXM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 137,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

