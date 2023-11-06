Stride (NYSE:LRN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

LRN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Stride has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

