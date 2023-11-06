Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.87.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $276.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 52-week low of $206.66 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

