Substratum Market Cap Tops $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 62% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,954.80 or 1.00022116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011511 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00022225 USD and is up 7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.