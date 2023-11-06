Summitry LLC Sells 82,551 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summitry LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,551 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 4.2% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $66,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.54. 2,724,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

