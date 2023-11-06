Summitry LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summitry LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.20. 2,255,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

