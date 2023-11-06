SushiSwap Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002810 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $227.47 million and $55.28 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,951,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,689,254 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

