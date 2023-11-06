Synapse Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Synapse has a market cap of $66.25 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

