Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.88. Approximately 30,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 34,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $190,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Articles

