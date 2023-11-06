TD Securities Trims Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Target Price to C$7.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.20 to C$8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.62.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
