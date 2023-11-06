Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1592 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

Telefónica has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Telefónica has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. 917,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,053. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Telefónica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Telefónica by 26.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 16.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Telefónica by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEF

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.