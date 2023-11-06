Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1592 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.
Telefónica has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Telefónica has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.
Shares of NYSE TEF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. 917,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,053. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
