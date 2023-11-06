Telenor ASA (TELNF) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) is one of 171 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Telenor ASA to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA Competitors -8.64% -17.02% -0.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA N/A N/A 2.38 Telenor ASA Competitors $19.22 billion $578.10 million -124.21

Dividends

Telenor ASA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Telenor ASA. Telenor ASA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 67.0%. Telenor ASA pays out 159.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 19.9% and pay out 44.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Telenor ASA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA Competitors 869 2849 5016 191 2.51

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 68.83%. Given Telenor ASA’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

