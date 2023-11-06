Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Teradata updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Teradata Stock Up 1.1 %

TDC traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $45.00. 1,844,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDC

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.