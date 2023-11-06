TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Cap of $106.07 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $106.07 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00024330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,790,873,932 coins and its circulating supply is 8,984,515,607 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

