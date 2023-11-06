The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Timken has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Timken has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Timken to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

NYSE:TKR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 499,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,264. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,337. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

