Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Acquires 100 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.1 %

MKL stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,335.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,478.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,418.87. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $1,561,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1,272.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 72,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,580,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,531.25.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

