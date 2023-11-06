Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 45872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Titan Medical Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$13.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Medical had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of C$22.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

