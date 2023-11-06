Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,569. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.