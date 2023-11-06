Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) vs. Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Financial Contrast

Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) and Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iida Group and Tri Pointe Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iida Group N/A N/A N/A C$172.94 0.10 Tri Pointe Homes $4.30 billion 0.63 $576.06 million $4.07 6.84

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Iida Group. Iida Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tri Pointe Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iida Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tri Pointe Homes 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Iida Group and Tri Pointe Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus price target of $36.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Tri Pointe Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tri Pointe Homes is more favorable than Iida Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Iida Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iida Group and Tri Pointe Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iida Group N/A N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes 10.53% 14.36% 8.66%

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Iida Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia. It operates active selling communities, and owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

