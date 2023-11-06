Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

TSE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 687,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $226.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $962.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 70.09% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

In other news, CFO David Phillip Stasse purchased 15,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,552 shares in the company, valued at $938,357.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Phillip Stasse bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $133,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,357.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,709.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $379,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trinseo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 227.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

