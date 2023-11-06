Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,266. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.23. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $304.75. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.34). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $491.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

