UBS Group (UBS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect UBS Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 0.3 %

UBS opened at $24.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UBS Group by 239.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.