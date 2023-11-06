Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $2.94 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and $161.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00014349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00209618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

