UNIUM 1-Day Volume Reaches $57,174.85 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $574.87 million and approximately $57,174.85 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $16.04 or 0.00046011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 16.91430821 USD and is up 7.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $43,900.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

