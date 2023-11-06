Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.47

Shares of Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Entertainment
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.