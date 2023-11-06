UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

HON stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.04. The stock had a trading volume of 482,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

