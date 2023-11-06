UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.28. 820,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.89 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.65 and a 200 day moving average of $175.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

