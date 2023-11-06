UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Up 5.3% After Dividend Announcement

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGSGet Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.48). 66,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.41).

UPGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Monday, September 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.59. The firm has a market cap of £107.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.44.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

