US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

USFD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.37. 2,495,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,467. US Foods has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in US Foods by 44.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 46.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

