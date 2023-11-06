Verasity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.23 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $68.77 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.