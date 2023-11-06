VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup reduced their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.31. 439,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,702. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $175.20 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.48.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total value of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,872.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,872.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,702,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $803,788. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

