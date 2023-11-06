Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.19 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $19,918.22 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,879.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00210426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.09 or 0.00688711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00473323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00052163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00139415 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,014,697 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

